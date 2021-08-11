Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What the papers say – August 11

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzQ34_0bNzrnYQ00
What the papers say – August 11 (PA) (PA Archive)

The front pages on Wednesday focus on the “record-breaking” grades gap in schools and an royal’s apparent retreat to Balmoral.

The Daily Mail says there has been “fury” over A-level results after the gap between private and state school pupils “grew to its widest in the recent era”.

The Guardian reports the “record-breaking” set of results also saw black pupils and male pupils outperfomed by their peers.

Education experts warn in The Independent the results mean those at state schools could be “elbowed out” of university places by their privately educated peers.

Politicians have called for the A-level system to be overhauled, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Times, with the latter saying Tory chairman of the education select committee chair Robert Halfon suggested it be replaced by the international baccalaureate.

The i outlines the “plan to fix A-level inflation” which includes a gradual tightening of grades over several years to prevent employers losing confidence in the scheme.

The Duke of York may face a second sexual assault lawsuit following the action brought by Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre, the Daily Mirror reports.

Metro says the royal “is lying low at the Queen’s remote Balmoral estate” due to Ms Giuffre’s civil court case, which the paper calls “enough to make a duke sweat” in its headline.

The Financial Times reports on the US Senate passing its “sweeping” 1 trillion dollar (£720 billion) infrastructure package to upgrade American’s “crumbling” transport systems.

A computer program that can spot tiny changes in the brain with a single scan has raised hopes of earlier treatment – and even an end to symptoms – for dementia, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova has tested positive for coronavirus, which has sent cast and crew members into isolation just days into the show’s latest series.

And the Daily Star hails “another triumph for the boffins” as it reports research has found spices in south Asian-inspired food can boost women’s sex drives.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Halfon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#What The Papers Say#Infrastructure#Uk#The Daily Mail#Guardian#Daily Mirror#Metro#The Financial Times#The Us Senate#American#The Daily Express#Sun#The Daily Star#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘He’s laughing at lives being destroyed’: Backlash grows at Boris Johnson’s joke about mine closures

Mike Hawkins still remembers the devastation in Whitehaven, Cumbria, when Haig Colliery was closed in 1986.His father John was one of almost 200,000 pit workers who were made redundant as mines across the country were mothballed during the 1980s.“People here had to scratch a living for years,” the 56-year-old councillor and mental health worker said. “Dad was one of the lucky ones because he managed to get work [at Sellafield nuclear power plant] pretty soon after but there were other people who never worked again after that.”Almost four decades on, the hurt in such mining communities – spread across...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to end Gurkha pension ‘injustice’ amid hunger strike outside Downing Street

Boris Johnson’s government must end the “outrageous” inequality in pension payments for Gurkhas who fought with the British Army, Labour has said.Three Gurkha veterans are on the fifth day of a hunger strike protest outside Downing Street over the government’s failure to provide them with a full Armed Forces pension.Stephen Morgan, Labour’s shadow defence minister, said on Wednesday he was writing to defence secretary Ben Wallace to demand immediate action on the pension parity “injustice” for the Nepalese-born soldiers.“I’m really concerned about this issue – Gurkhas have served our country for 200 years,” the Labour MP told Sky News....
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson refused autumn lockdown because Covid victims ‘essentially all over 80’, leaked messages suggest

Boris Johnson refused to take the country into lockdown in the autumn because “the people dying are essentially all over 80”, leaked phone messages appear to show. The WhatsApp chats, passed to the BBC by former No 10 chief of staff Dominic Cummings, also show the prime minister saying he did not “buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff” months before deaths soared to over 1,000 a day.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Covid jabs expected to be approved for 16 and 17-year-olds

The coronavirus vaccination programme looks set to be rolled out to more than a million more teenagers with new advice expected for 16 and 17-year-olds. It is expected that ministers will on Wednesday approve advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which recommends healthy teenagers aged over 16, who have not yet been able to get their vaccine, be offered the chance to be immunised.
HealthNursing Times

‘Harrowing’ video reveals abuse faced by Lanarkshire health staff

A hard-hitting video has exposed the “harsh reality” of nurses and colleagues who have been subjected to abuse, racism and violent threats at work – especially over Covid-19 vaccines. Nurses, vaccination teams, a consultant and other health colleagues working in Lanarkshire, Scotland, have come together to call out the wave...
ProtestsPosted by
Deadline

Anti-Vaxxers Clash With Police In London As They Try To Storm Former BBC HQ, Presenters Tweet From Inside

Anti-vaccine protesters have tried to storm a building at the Television Centre complex in west London. Videos shared online show a mob, believed to be protesting against vaccine passports, vaccines for children and media bias, trying to enter the complex in White City and scuffling with police, some of whom use batons to quell demonstrators. Footage online shows protestors gathering at nearby Shepherds Bush before marching on the BBC Studioworks building and trying to break a police line protecting the building. BBC Studioworks is a commercial arm of the corporation which has operated several studios at the site since 2017. Protesters in videos...
Animalsksjd.org

Brittons Are Trying To Save The Alpaca That Is On Death Row In England

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration is facing outrage over a death sentence, the name of the condemned is Geronimo. HELEN MACDONALD: He's a little, black alpaca, very cute, very cheeky, loves his hay. He's a little porker. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:. An alpaca. Helen Macdonald is Geronimo's owner. He's...
Economybatleynews.co.uk

Day of action in Dewsbury against proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit

A £20 uplift was given to those on Universal Credit at the start of the coronavirus pandemic as a temporary measure. The Government is now saying the £20 will be taken away after September, before the end of the pandemic, when food prices are rising and the current cap on fuel prices is due to be lifted.
EducationShropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on university debt, local headlines and a fallen minister

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. Peter Lampl, chairman and founder of an educational trust, declares that too many teenagers are going to university, creating a massive problem for the nation's finances. Yet he's only saying what many families have been saying for years. English universities were traditionally centres...

Comments / 0

Community Policy