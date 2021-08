Beginning Monday, August 9, the Canadian National Railroad is performing a full renewal of their US Highway 41/Hall Avenue crossing. To perform this work, it will be necessary to close the highway at the crossing. US Highway 41/Hall Ave will be closed at the railroad tracks and a signed detour will be in effect. US Highway 41 traffic traveling between Marinette and Menominee will be routed over the Hattie Street Bridge. The US Highway 41 Bridge will be closed to all traffic during the detour. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day Friday, August 13th. The City of Marinette asks motorists to use caution and reduce speed when traveling the detoured route.