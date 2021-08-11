Cancel
Dartmouth roundup: Football picked for third in preseason poll

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER — Dartmouth College left its last football season as Ivy League co-champion. The Big Green will have some obstacles in the way as it attempts a repeat. Dartmouth was predicted for a third-place finish by Ivy League media members in the Ancient Eight’s preseason poll, released on Monday. The Big Green’s 2019 title was a league-record 19th, and achieving No. 20 will have the usual suspects standing in the way.

