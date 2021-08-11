Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Nighthawks’ season comes to an odd end

Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Upper Valley Nighthawks played the final game of their season Monday night. Their season came to an end Tuesday morning. Game 2 of the Nighthawks’ NECBL North Division finals series with the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass., was suspended at the top of the seventh inning Monday, and later called, after a rain delay lasting more than 90 minutes. The game’s status wasn’t resolved until Tuesday morning, when the league ruled it an official game and a 4-2 Navigators win to give North Shore a 2-0 series victory.

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nighthawks#Playoff Games#Necbl North Division#South Division#Maxfield Sports Complex#Midwestern#New Englanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
AnimalsAuburn Plainsman

GALLERY: Eagle practice flights in Jordan-Hare Stadium | 7.19.21

On July 19, 2021, bald eagles Spirit and Independence and golden eagle Aurea made practice flights around Jordan-Hare Stadium. The eagles are housed in the College of Veterinary Medicine's Southeastern Raptor Center and make flights around the stadium during pregame festivities at home football games. The University announced on Monday...
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Baseball season ends against Senators

A five-run first inning for the AAA Topeka Senators was just the beginning of struggles for AA state champion Marysville. Post 163 went through five pitchers in one of Saturday's semifinal games in a 19-2 loss to end the season 23-12 overall.
Montpelier, VTourherald.com

Mountaineers End Season With a Loss

The Vermont Mountaineers came up short 3-2 against the North Shore Navigators on Tuesday night at Montpelier Recreation Field in the first round of the Northern Division playoffs. The loss for the Mountaineers ends their season at 21-21. North Shore was held off the board until the fifth inning. Jonathan Luders reached on a single then eventually came around to […]
College SportsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Taylor's season ends in regional

The bottom of the sixth inning was the downfall for the second straight day for the Gene Taylor’s baseball team in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska. Taylor’s gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 5-4 loss to Washington (Missouri) Post 218 and was eliminated from the tournament, going 0-2.
MLBEnid News and Eagle

Majors run-rule Nighthawks, enter finals undefeated

With a 9-0 run-rule win over the Colton Nighthawks (California) Friday, July 30, the Majors now need to win one game in two tries against D-BAT United on Saturday to win the Connie Mack World Series. The Majors handed D-BAT it’s first and only loss of the Connie Mack World...
Franklin, KYFranklin Favorite

Duelers end season in play in game

The Franklin Duelers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night when they did not qualify for the Ohio Valley League playoffs. The Duelers split two road games that closed their regular season. On Monday, they lost 13-0 in seven innings to the Paducah Chiefs and defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 10-9 to take some momentum into their play-in game on Thursday night against Paducah at Greg Shelton Field.
Lynn, MAValley News

Nighthawks solve Navigators in 11 innings

LYNN, Mass. — The Upper Valley Nighthawks kept their chances of winning the NECBL Northern Division alive Friday. The Nighthawks needed 11 innings to do it, but they pulled out a 4-2 win over the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field. The Nighthawks sit 1½ games behind the first-place Keene Swamp Bats entering the final weekend of the regular season.
Peru, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Nighthawks set college sports plans

PERU | Four members of the Peru senior class announced their intentions to continue their pursuit of athletics in college at the signing day ceremony held at the school in May. Bri Brousseau, Emily Beattie, Zach Swyers, and Austin Davis each signed their letters of intent to continue their sporting...
Greenbrier, ARArkansas Online

Browning's Olympics comes to an end

Arkansan Kayle Browning's Olympics came to an end earlier today when her mixed trap shooting team failed to qualify for the finals. Browning, who graduated from Greenbrier and attended the University of Central Arkansas, and her partner Derrick Scott Mein failed to qualify for the head-to-head portion of the event for medals when they combined to make 140 out of 150 shots. That left them in 13th place out of 16 teams. Only the top-four teams advanced.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Eagles end season in Pittsburg

The Hays Eagles season came to a rather abrupt end in the Kansas American Legion Senior Baseball tournament on Friday in Pittsburg. After losing their first two games of pool play, the Eagles needed a lopsided win over the Ottawa Arrows and then a high-scoring win by the Kansas Senators later that day against the Pittsburg Patriots in order to advance to the semifinals.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Odds and Preview of 2021 Season

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that covers everything around the various teams. On today’s show we have another Fan Friday, with Chris O, better know as ForBlogston on Twitter. He talks about his time in Chestnut Hill, living in the same town as Frank Spaziani and Andre Callender, and much more!
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx lift attendance restrictions as WNBA season resumes

On Sunday, after an Olympic break of more than a month, the Lynx will return to action against New York at Target Center. It will be the two teams and, the Lynx hope, a cast of many thousands. Coming out of the break the team has lifted COVID-19 restrictions on...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Utica Post Junior's highlight-filled baseball season comes to an end

After winning the District V championship and earning a spot in the state tournament, the Utica Post 229 Junior Legion baseball team was eliminated after losing two games on Saturday at Murnane Field in Utica. In their fist game on Saturday, Utica jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over...
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Tappers Season Ends

A 2021 campaign that started with an undefeated regular season for the Yankton Tappers, ended with three consecutive losses in postseason play, the last two of which came over the weekend in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball State Tournament. The Tappers opened up state play with a 14-2 loss vs Renner on Saturday night, then a 4-2 heartbreaker vs the Black Hills A’s yesterday afternoon, ending the Tappers season. In the Class B bracket, Crofton was also eliminated, losing to Volga 3-2 Friday evening.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Doubledays season ends in PGCBL semifinals

The Auburn Doubledays' first season as a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is in the books. Auburn dropped a win-or-go-home semifinal game against the top-seeded Amsterdam Mohawks 7-1 on Saturday night. The Doubledays, which earned a berth into the postseason as the No. 2 team in the...
BaseballValley News

Nighthawks split doubleheader against Winni Muskrats

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Upper Valley Nighthawks finished their regular season by splitting a doubleheader against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Sunday at Maxfield Sports Complex. Both games finished 3-2 — the Muskrats won game one, and the Nighthawks took game two. The Nighthawks (23-18) entered the game with 117 total...
MLBchatsports.com

Odds and Ends – MiLB

Just a few notes today. Following some of the amazing posts in the past few days, I indeed feel somewhat like a little leaguer as my writing is solely focused on the minor leagues and naturally cannot lead to much discussion. However, little league provided me with some of my best long-term memories, way back in the early fifties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy