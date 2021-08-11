Nighthawks’ season comes to an odd end
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Upper Valley Nighthawks played the final game of their season Monday night. Their season came to an end Tuesday morning. Game 2 of the Nighthawks’ NECBL North Division finals series with the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass., was suspended at the top of the seventh inning Monday, and later called, after a rain delay lasting more than 90 minutes. The game’s status wasn’t resolved until Tuesday morning, when the league ruled it an official game and a 4-2 Navigators win to give North Shore a 2-0 series victory.www.vnews.com
