The homestand is going exactly the way the Reds had hoped so far. After splitting the short series with the Twins, who are honestly better than their record even with the sell off, the Reds have taken the first two from the Pirates. San Diego dropped their first game to the D-backs last night which was big for the Reds. The loss moved the Reds to 2.5 out of the second wildcard spot. Splitting this home series would be a bad look for the Reds so they desperately need to win tonight or tomorrow but obviously a four game sweep of the Pirates is what we want and need.