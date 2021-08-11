Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Point guard Dennis SchrÃ¶der says he's signing with Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

BOSTON -- Free agent point guard Dennis SchrÃ¶der said Tuesday he is signing a one-year deal with the Celtics, ending his up-and-down one-year stint with the Lakers. 'œI'm proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I'll be playing with the Boston Celtics!' SchrÃ¶der posted on Instagram. 'œThis is one of the best franchises in NBA history and a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I'm going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who's ready?!'

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Lakers#The Boston Celtics#Instagram#Espn#Thunder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 blockbuster Kevin Love-Al Horford offseason swaps

We knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were shopping Collin Sexton this offseason, but Kevin Love’s name has seemingly now been added to the trade block for what feels like the 500th time since being dealt to the Land in 2014. With the Boston Celtics acquiring two big men in Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Kemba Walker last month, landing Love seems superfluous given the center depth.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

With Dennis Schroder on board, Isaiah Thomas must be next for Celtics

The job is almost done for Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens after signing Dennis Schroder for the $5.9 million taxpayer MLE last night. Entering free agency with a need at the 1 after dumping Kemba Walker’s contract on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stevens got the best value possible on a 27-year-old point guard two seasons removed from averaging 19 points, four assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game on a 47/38/84 shooting slash.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Celtics interested in reunion with veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas?

NBA free agency begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET, and there are already reports linking a veteran point guard to the Boston Celtics. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Celtics are interested in a reunion with Isaiah Thomas with new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens "known to be one of Thomas' biggest fans."
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

What’s next for Celtics after Dennis Schroder signing? Examining the roster and other potential moves

LAS VEGAS -- The Celtics played the long game in NBA free agency this year and that patience paid off on Tuesday evening. A league source confirmed to MassLive that Dennis Schroder agreed to a one-year deal with Boston for the taxpayer mid-level exception. The addition immediately helps replace the void left by the departures of Kemba Walker (via trade) and Evan Fournier (via free agency) in Boston’s offense while also maintaining the team’s long-term cap flexibility.
NBANBC Sports

Celtics roster reset: Another move coming after Schroder deal?

Brad Stevens isn't exactly easing into his job as new Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. The Celtics made another move Tuesday night by landing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder on a reported one-year, $5.9 million contract. Schroder joins a crowded backcourt that includes fellow newcomers Kris Dunn and Josh Richardson, who were acquired in trades after the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder's Role, Lauri Markkanen, More

Even though the NBA news and transactions aren't coming as rapidly as they were earlier in the month, there are still notable moves taking place. For example, Dennis Schroder agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Many of the top players on...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics trade Tristan Thompson to Atlanta Hawks for point guard Kris Dunn

Celtics get $3M in additional breathing room below the luxury tax https://t.co/Rs8K3zwV40. Brad Stevens continues to be active in remaking a Celtics roster that had a disappointing 2020-2021. Kind of a no-brainer trade for the Celtics here. The question wasn't whether Tristan Thompson would be traded, but for who. Once Stevens made the Horford trade, Boston was back to having one too many big men who needs minutes in a league where you can only keep two bigs happy with rotation minutes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Ranking Cs among top Ricky Rubio destinations

Several interesting destinations have entered the Ricky Rubio sweepstakes and–considering you’re reading Hardwood Houdini–you are correct in assuming the Boston Celtics, currently starting Marcus Smart at the 1, are indeed one of them. Now, let’s not knock Smart too much. While he has been known to go rogue in postseason...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Report: Knicks Sign All-Star Point Guard Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker, upon clearing waivers after a buyout from the Thunder, will reportedly join the Knicks and solidify their rotation at point guard. Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is agreeing to sign with the New York Knicks. The transaction was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Walker, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy