Point guard Dennis SchrÃ¶der says he's signing with Celtics

BOSTON -- Free agent point guard Dennis SchrÃ¶der said Tuesday he is signing a one-year deal with the Celtics, ending his up-and-down one-year stint with the Lakers. 'œI'm proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I'll be playing with the Boston Celtics!' SchrÃ¶der posted on Instagram. 'œThis is one of the best franchises in NBA history and a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I'm going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who's ready?!'