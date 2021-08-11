From the archives: A 1969 story on sightings of the Choccolocco Monster

Aug. 10, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. Aug. 10, 1996, in The Star: The U.S. Forest Service has reopened the Coleman Lake campground after a year of closure. The campground now has conveniences such as electrical hookups for trailers and hot showers in the bathrooms. Kim Smith, resource forester for the Shoal Creek Ranger District of the Talladega National Forest, says the original camping area built in the mid-1960s had become run-down. During the time it was closed for renovation, July 1995 to July 1996, roads and campsites for trailers were resurfaced and some of the campsites and bathrooms were made handicapped-accessible, in addition to the improvements noted above. Also this date: Darvin Poole has been named the new head varsity basketball coach of Jacksonville High School, taking over the basketball program left vacant by the resignation of John Lyons following the state championship loss in the final game of the season. Poole is also an assistant football coach, and, showing off his academic chops, he’ll keep teaching five periods of math classes.