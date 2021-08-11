Cancel
From the archives: A 1969 story on sightings of the Choccolocco Monster

By Basil Penny
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Editor's note: The City of Oxford announced Tuesday that it will host a new team in the Sunbelt Baseball League, a summer collegiate wood bat team that will play at Choccolocco Park. The team will be called the Choccolocco Monsters. For those wondering where the name came from, we offer...

www.annistonstar.com

