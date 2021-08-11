Parish’s crime rate down thus far in 2021

Long Island police officers can take legal action again citizens for “seriously annoying” them, thanks to a new legislative bill passed in Nassau County on Monday. The new bill, which is the first of its kind, allows Nassau County officers to sue anyone who attacks, injures or “harasses” them while on the job, as reported by VICE. In this case, however, “harassment” also includes any actions that “seriously annoy” them, like “following them” or committing any other “receptive” actions deemed “unnecessary.” Should a lawsuit result from cops being bothered, Nassau County can penalise alleged annoyers with fines up to $25,000 in civil circumstances, and $50,000 if the encounter occurs during a riot.
