Parish’s crime rate down thus far in 2021

A new report from the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) presents data showing that murders have risen 16% in many major American cities over the first 6 months of 2021, as part of what is being widely viewed as a new wave of crime and violence across the U.S. But according to the report, when compared to the same time period last year, the pace of the increase in murders has slowed down from the first quarter of 2021 through the second: In the first quarter of 2021, homicides rose by 23% compared to last year. In the second quarter, they rose by just 10%.