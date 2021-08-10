György Matolcsy, Key Figure In Development Of Hungarian Animation, Dies At 91

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGyörgy Matolcsy, the longtime director of Hungary’s Pannónia Film Studio, died on August 2. He was 91. Born on May 9, 1930 in Kecskemét, Matolcsy earned a degree in law and economics, but also studied cinematography at the Academy of Theatre and Film Arts. In the 1950s, he was among the founders of what would become Pannónia, the Budapest-based lynchpin of Hungarian animation’s rise to global prominence.

