György Matolcsy, Key Figure In Development Of Hungarian Animation, Dies At 91

Night of the Living Dead fans have a cool project to look out for this fall. An animated version of the George A. Romero classic titled Night of the Animated Dead will be released this fall from WB Home Entertainment. The film is directed by Jason Axinn, who directed the 2019 animated horror feature To Your Last Death. It is produced by Michael J Luisi, Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman, and Kevin Kasha. Executive producers are Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo, and Jamie Elliott. The voice cast will include Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill as Ben, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny, and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper. The film releases September 21st on digital and October 5th on Blu-ray. You can see the cover for Night of the Animated Dead below.