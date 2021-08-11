Card Skimming Device Found at Apple Valley Bank of America ATM

APPLE VALLEY, Ca. – A card skimming device was located on a drive-up ATM machine at an Apple Valley Bank of America. The card skimming device was located by an employee at the Bank of America located in the 21000 block of State Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley. When the device was located, the bank staff called the Apple Valley Police Department, who responded to the bank. They learned that the card skimming device was located at the drive-up ATM on the east side of the building.