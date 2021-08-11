Cancel
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. to remain dominant during the forecast period

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (US), HP Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Infosys Ltd. (India), Sage Group Plc (UK), Wipro Ltd. (India), Workday Inc. (US), and Xerox Corp. (US).

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

