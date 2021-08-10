Cancel
Columbia, MO

Black history is part of American history, and should be taught in schools

By Doris Littrell
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. It is our duty as parents, grandparents and family and community members to love America by teaching our kids American history in its totality — the good, the bad and the ugly. The public schools, and the private ones in my opinion, should teach kids the total history of our country, not just preferred, chosen ideas.

Columbia, MO

We must seek to tell 'whole truth' about our country's heritage

Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. I thoroughly read your article in The Missourian on Aug. 4. It is important that we hear each other clearly on social issues of today as lines are so clearly drawn that we are inclined not to hear, understand or consider each other.
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Schools are creating tribalism in our kids

It’s mid-August, summer's almost over, amazingly enough. Kids are going to resume their education not just in this country, but around the world. In Ireland, as kids began to return to school authorities faced a choice. Now, the most obvious course would be to blindly accept guidance from self-described public health experts in the United States. That's what many countries have done as they sought to come up with a COVID policy. And, following the United States would mean, among other things, forcing children as young as two to wear moist paper burkas for eight hours a day in the classroom. The other option would be to follow the science, and the Irish chose that course.
KidsColumbia Missourian

Our children can write a future beyond what we dream

Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. The current junior U.S. Senator from Missouri was published saying public schools must shape children who love America. He is, understandably, vehemently opposed to any conversation on critical race theory.

