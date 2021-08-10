Black history is part of American history, and should be taught in schools
Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. It is our duty as parents, grandparents and family and community members to love America by teaching our kids American history in its totality — the good, the bad and the ugly. The public schools, and the private ones in my opinion, should teach kids the total history of our country, not just preferred, chosen ideas.www.columbiamissourian.com
