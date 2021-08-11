Over $ 2.5 Billion growth expected in Visual Effects (VFX) Market during 2020-2024 | Position of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. to remain dominant during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding market position of various vendors including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (US), Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Digital Idea Corp. (South Korea), Eastman Kodak Co. (US), Framestore Ltd. (UK), Hydraulx VFX Ltd. (US), Rodeo FX Inc. (Canada), Sony Corp. (Japan), Technicolor SA (France), and The Walt Disney Co. (US).www.ontownmedia.com
