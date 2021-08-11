Over $ 2.5 Billion growth expected in Visual Effects (VFX) Market during 2020-2024 | Position of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. to remain dominant during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (US) , Infor (US) , Kronos Inc. (US) , Oracle Corp. (US) , Ramco Systems Ltd. ( India) , SAP SE ( Germany) , Talentia Software Group ( France) , The Ultimate Software Group Inc. (US) ,and Workday Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.