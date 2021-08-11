Cancel
Live This Week: The Flute Convention for All Players, August 12-15

By The National Flute Association
 3 days ago
CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Flute Association's 2021 Virtual Convention goes live on August 12-15, 2021. Flutists from 22 countries - professionals, students, and amateur flutists - will gather virtually to experience a multifaceted flute convention. The four-day event will include 135 flute-related sessions: 55 performances; 30...

