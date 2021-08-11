FPL Gets Agreement to Raise Rates

TAMPA -- Governor Ron DeSantis says he's ready to fight for the no mask mandate law in court, and to lean on school districts that defy it. DeSantis was taking reporters' questions at Tampa General Hospital, after getting an update on COVID-19 and the use of monoclonal antibody treatments to lessen the severity of symptoms and get patients out of the hospital more quickly. One reporter asked him about a potential lawsuit that she said several Tampa Bay lawyers planned to file against the law prohibiting mask mandates in classrooms. They are predicted to argue that the ban violates the Florida constitution by taking control away from local school boards. DeSantis confidently predicted a win in court, saying "it's parents' choice and government can't override the parents."