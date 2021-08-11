FPL Gets Agreement to Raise Rates

The Broward Condominium Structural Issues Committee meeting for the first time this morning. The committee, made up of structural engineers, attorneys, political leaders, doctors and real estate experts, will take a closer look at current laws and regulations. After that they'll hold a public hearing August 23rd then a 3rd and final meeting August 30th to issue recommendations. Broward Mayor Steve Geller says they're not issuing inspections for individual buildings or trying to figure out what caused the Surfside collapse. They want to know if the current laws and codes are up to date. A Sun Sentinel study finds of the older buildings due for checkups last year in Broward only one in five is certified safe.
