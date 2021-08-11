Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

FPL Gets Agreement to Raise Rates

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida Power & Light has an agreement for a plan to raise rates over four years as it adds more solar energy. A typical household bill for a thousand kilowatt hours would go up six dollars starting in January, and eight dollars more over the next three years.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
