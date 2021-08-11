Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Evergrande’s hometown hero is rich and generous

By Yawen Chen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzoUN_0bNzlqsx00

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China Evergrande (3333.HK) chairman Hui Ka Yan has a potential safety net to fall back on as he hurries to raise cash through equity stake sales. Rating agencies including S&P have downgraded the developer's credit to junk as hope of a turnaround fades. Luckily Shenzhen city's asset manager is loaded, with over $600 billion in assets. It helped out local champion Huawei, and could be Evergrande's white knight too.

Financial pedigree matters a great deal when it comes to Chinese corporate rescues. Evergrande is headquartered in the southern finance and technology hub of Shenzhen, one of China's wealthiest and most dynamic cities, with an economy as big as Sweden's. The city’s asset manager owns stakes in at least 30 listed companies with reported revenue of nearly 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) last year. It had the resources to back a de-facto nationalisation of Huawei’s budget smartphone brand, which had been crippled by U.S. sanctions.

For comparison, consider the province of Hebei, home to Evergrande peer China Fortune Land Development (600340.SS). The Hebei government, with debt projected to hit 278% of fiscal revenue this year, was unable to prevent its home champion from defaulting on over 80 billion yuan of obligations in July, and is now operationally paralysed.

Hui has his hooks deep into the local economy, with 55 urban renewal projects in Shenzhen and 79 property projects in the surrounding Guangdong province. Evergrande’s total assets amounted to a whooping 2.3 trillion yuan at the end of 2020, but with creditors and suppliers now turning their back, a liquidity run could force him to dump them at a discount. Every official from the provincial party chief down wants to avoid a crash that could swamp property markets with excess Evergrande inventory and saddle local financial institutions with defaults.

If Shenzhen moves in, its generosity may only go so far; it has no reason to help out creditors in other regions. At the same time the central government is trying to drive speculators out of property markets, not bail them out. Evergrande’s hometown white knight could ride to the rescue, but the king in Beijing might not let him mount.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Credit rating agency S&P on Aug. 5 downgraded China Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianji Holding to "CCC" from "B-" and lowered the long-term issue rating on U.S. dollar notes issued by Evergrande and guaranteed by Tianji to "CCC-" from "CCC+". Moody's and Fitch have made similar downgrades in recent weeks.

- China Evergrande said in an exchange filing on Aug. 10 that it is is in discussions with several independent third party investors on the sales of certain assets, including the partial sale of interests in listed subsidiaries China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Real Estate#Yuan#S P#Chinese#Hebei#Hengda Real Estate Group#Tianji Holding#Ccc#Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Economygcaptain.com

China Starts Shutting Down World’s Third-Busiest Port

By James Mayger (Bloomberg) China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears. All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted...
TrafficBirmingham Star

Chinese firm demands billions of shillings from Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], August 12 (ANI): A Chinese firm demanded billions of shillings in pending bills that Kenya borrowed to build the modern railway line from Mombasa to Nairobi. Bonface Otieno, writing in Business Daily said that the Africa Star Railway Operation Company Ltd (Afristar), the Chinese company contracted to run the train service, has listed clearing of its debts as a condition before fully transferring operations of standard gauge railway (SGR) to Kenya in May next year.
Economywkzo.com

Investment banks in Australia shop for talent after raid by startups

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Bulge-bracket investment banks in Australia have ramped up hiring to rebuild their depleted teams, after audacious talent raids https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/dealmakers-australia-scramble-talent-new-entrants-flex-muscles-2021-03-18 by boutique rivals in the past year amid record dealmaking activity in the country, bankers and headhunters told Reuters. Most major banks in Australia, including Wall Street...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with the spread of the delta variant coronavirus and China's regulatory curbs keeping underlying sentiment cautious. The Chinese government has unveiled a five-year and 10-point plan outlining tighter regulation of much of its economy. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.44 points, or...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, as tech stocks weighed on the city’s benchmark index. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.5%, to 26,391.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 9,377.79 points. For the week, the HSI rose 0.8%, the HSCE was up 1.1%.
Tokyo OlympicsNew York Post

China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan

The Olympics may be over, but Chinese state media is still going for the gold. One of the communist country’s official outlets found a way to boost its nation’s second-place medal haul ahead of the leading United States, by including the medals won by Taiwan and Hong Kong in the tally, according to reports.
EconomyShareCast

London pre-open: Futures flat after closure of major Chinese port

Stocks are set for a relatively flat start to the last trading session of the week, despite fresh record highs for the US Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 the day before. Dampening investor sentiment, overnight Chinese authorities shut down the Meishan terminal at the Ningbo-Zhoushan container port, after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

President Tsai urges Japan, others to step up cooperation

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): Amid Chinese repressive measures, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday called on Japan and other developed countries to step up cooperation to help ensure peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait. Tsai made the appeal in an online interview with Japanese monthly magazine Bungei Shunju,...
EconomyPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ to Launch in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong in November

The Walt Disney Co. revealed Thursday that Disney+ will launch in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021. The addition of the three mature Asian markets should provide yet another subscriber uptick for the nascent direct-to-consumer service, which beat analyst estimates during its third-quarter earnings report this week, adding 13 million subscribers for a total of 116 million, 1 million more than was expected. Disney+ is currently available in Asia in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Disney said Thursday that average monthly revenue per paid user (ARPU) for Disney+ fell to $4.16 from $4.62...
Belmont, MAPosted by
pymnts

Hong Kong’s Currenxie Begins $10M Series A

Hong Kong-based cross-border payments startup Currenxie says it’s ready to take on its first outside investors, starting with a $10 million Series A funding round. According to the South China Morning Post, the funding round — led by BF Belmont — will allow Currenxie to expand its product offering, add to its 35-member team and reach new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong bourse operator profit rises 26%

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange operator posted a 26% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, as trading volume rose after a string of listings on the bourse by large Chinese companies. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) first-half profit reached HK$6.61 billion ($849.39...

Comments / 0

Community Policy