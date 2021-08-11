Tuesday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Riley Greene, OF (MLB No. 13), Double-A Erie. The second-ranked Tigers prospect notched his second three-hit performance over his last four games. Greene led off the first with a base hit and came around to score Erie’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Kerry Carpenter. After working a four-pitch walk in the third, the 20-year-old struck out in the sixth before doubling home a pair of runs with two-baggers in the seventh and ninth innings. Greene’s three-hit effort pushed his slash line to .286/.374/.480 with 31 extra-base hits, 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.