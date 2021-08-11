Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Climbs on Confidence Demand to Hold Up Despite Viral Surge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose alongside broader equity gains with investors optimistic global economic growth will continue even in the wake of Covid-19’s resurgence. Futures advanced 2.7% in New York on Tuesday, the biggest gain in more than two weeks. U.S. and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong. While the delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, global consumption is expected to hold up and tighten the market through the end of the year.

