Oil Climbs on Confidence Demand to Hold Up Despite Viral Surge

Fundamentals matter a lot when it comes to currency movements. The U.S. dollar fell sharply on Friday as 10-year Treasury yields experienced its largest decline this month. We’ve long pointed to the moves in yields as a central reason for the U.S. dollar’s fluctuations and its influence was seen clearly today. Concerns about the Delta variant is finally catching up to financial assets. At the start of the week, gold prices crashed but snapped back on coronavirus concerns. Countries around the world are reimposing social-distancing and mask restrictions with a growing list of cities in lockdown. As this trend spreads, it is not surprising to see consumers, investors and businesses grow nervous. Travel and leisure activities could take a big hit in the fall, especially if more countries tighten restrictions. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to its lowest level since 2011. This follows a decline in German investor confidence. While we anticipated a decrease, one of the largest drops on record was unexpected.