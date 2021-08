Cotulla, Texas native Hailey Kinsel knows a thing or three about barrel racing and that knowledge propelled her to the Cheyenne Frontier Days championship on Sunday. In the opening round, she ran 17.56 to take 4th place and earn $3404. Kinsel won the 2nd round with a clocking of 17.22 so that gave her $5499 and an 8th place finish in the 3rd round added another 916 dollars.