E. W. “Jack” Kleinendorst, 92, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Elton was born in 1929 to Cornelius and Mabel (Gertsma) Kleinendorst in Newton, Iowa. The family moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., where Jack attended school before enlisting in the United States Army. Jack served in Germany during World War II and in the Korean Conflict. Jack returned to Minnesota where he worked for Blandin, the Danube Mine, and Great Northern Iron Ore Properties until his retirement in 1992. Jack also owned and operated “Johnny’s Specialties” for many years.