Heebink, Shirley

Shirley Elaine (Nelson) Heebink was born May 20, 1923 in Menomonie, WI, and died May 7, 2021. She graduated from Eau Claire High School and Stout Institute. In 1944 she married Robert C. Heebink. They settled in Baldwin, WI and enjoyed a full life together, raising children and delighting in grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years, there were many memorable family gatherings at their homes in Baldwin, WI, Cornucopia, WI and Yalaha, FL. They traveled a great deal throughout the world, including three family cruises to Alaska. She was Robert's faithful boating companion. Robert died in 2011.