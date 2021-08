"Stay safe, stay home," the country icon said in a video. Country icon Reba McEntire knows that the long, hard COVID-19 lockdown has been emotionally taxing for everyone. But in a 30-minute TikTok livestream over the weekend, she revealed that it's definitely too early to just go back to normal right now, and that she and her boyfriend, Max Linn, both tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite being vaccinated.