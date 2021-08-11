Cablevision Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results

Cancel
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ('Cablevision Holding', 'CVH' or 'the Company')(BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ('Ps.' or 'P$') as of June 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

