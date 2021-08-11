Lorraine M. Klaven

Lorriane M. Klaven, 84, of East Grand Forks, passed away suddenly at home Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Lorraine Margaret Meyer was born March 27, 1937, in Red Lake Falls, Minn., to the late John and Mary (Cushion) Meyer. On Nov. 13, 1954, she married Gilmore Klaven in Thief River Falls, Minn. They made their home in the Hibbing area and then East Grand Forks. She worked at Thrifty White, Home of Economy and Widmans Candy Store. Lorraine and Gilmore were good providers and always made sure their children had more than they had growing up.