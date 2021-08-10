Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gemina Labs#Gemina Laboratories Ltd#Cse#Influenza#Company#Sedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Canadian Cannabis Producer HEXO Corp. Applies To Transfer Its US Stock Exchange Listing To The Nasdaq

The Canadian cannabis giant, HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), announced on Friday that it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. Though the transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer expects the transfer to take place effective Aug. 23, 2021, after market close, with common HEXO shares to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021. Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEXO.”
Businessaustinnews.net

Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.' to 'Kalo Gold Corp.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO.WT ") Effective at the opening, August 19, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 23, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 23, 2021. TRADE DATES.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited confirm the acquisition of an immovable property

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and its subsidiary, Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H), announce that Asbestos Corporation has finalized the agreement in principle with the Régie Intermunicipale du parc industriel de Beauce-Amiante to acquire the land and serpentine ore deposits adjacent to the former Carey mine buildings acquired on March 9, 2021, all located in the des Appalaches and Robert-Cliche regional county municipalities. The objective is to facilitate the development of a project which would feed off serpentine tailings.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Private Note Exchange

CARMIEL, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced the entry into definitive agreements (the "Exchange Agreements") relating to exchanges (the "Exchanges") of an aggregate of $54.65 million principal amount of the Company's outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2021 (the "Existing Notes") for an aggregate of $28.75 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2024 (the "Exchange Notes"), $25.90 million in cash, and accrued and unpaid interest through the closing date. The Exchanges are expected to close as soon as practicable, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Following the closing of the Exchanges, the Company expects that $3.27 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes will remain outstanding.
Marketsaithority.com

Ibanera Announces FTX.US As Exchange Partner

Ibanera, a global digital banking platform, announced FTX.US, a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, as the exchange powering their OTC Desk platform. As Ibanera’s exchange of choice, FTX.US will facilitate all trading in crypto assets for customers of Ibanera’s OTC Desk platform. Ibanera’s OTC Desk platform allows customers to buy, sell,...
Real Estatedallassun.com

Windfall Announces Its Listing in August

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Windfall will be announcing its official listing in August. It will be listed first on Probit and CoinMarketCap before it gets listed in other exchanges simultaneously. While this is a significant milestone for the Windfall project, it's important to note that its token will be available for trading on different platforms to facilitate its exposure. Consequently, its pricing will be affected, because when more people know about it, the demand is set to skyrocket.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Valorem Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the "Company" or "Valorem") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has been revoked. The CTO was issued by the BCSC...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Zoracles Develops UniBond, the First Marketplace Dedicated to Uniswap V3 NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Recently, the developers from the Zoracles project have entered a private beta by creating the first marketplace dedicated to the price discovery and sale of Uniswap V3 NFTs. The platform will launch under the UniBond brand and is scheduled for a mainnet in the coming weeks.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Completion of Consolidation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 29, 2021, it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on July 6, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis at market open on or about August 18, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility With Existing Lenders

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of an agreement with lenders to upsize its senior secured term loan (the "Senior Loan") to an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million. The Senior Loan bears interest at a reduced rate of 9.5% per annum, with a maturity date of August 12, 2026.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

CPI Card Group Voluntarily De-Listing From Toronto Stock Exchange

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it has provided written notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") regarding the voluntary delisting of its common stock from the TSX.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Management Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, contrary to management's prior expectations outlined in Petroteq's press release of August 9, 2021, it will not be able to complete the intended restatements of the Company's financial statements by August 13, 2021. The filing process has already begun, but due to the nature of said process, it is not expected to be finished until August 19. The Cease Trade Order ('CTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') and the TSX Venture Exchange, as a result of Petroteq's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Quarterly Report') on or before July 30, 2021, as required, remains in effect.
Businessaustinnews.net

NMS Consulting Announces Senior Management Team Appointments in the Istanbul Office

Senior management's experience in transformation and project management will support companies in the Middle East in overcoming organizational hurdles. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMS') announced today that it has appointed the following individuals as part of the management consulting practice group based in the Istanbul office; Selcuk Alkas as Managing Director and Partner, Firat Kayikci and Gulcan Koseoglu as Partners, and Adnan Levent Mudun as Senior Consultant.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB: ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ZNCXF". The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol "ZNX.V".

Comments / 0

Community Policy