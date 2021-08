St. Luke’s, Stephenville, hosted Father Nektarios of the Orthodox Community in North Texas on Monday, August 9th, for dinner and a presentation entitled, “Mary Magdalene and Women Saints in the Orthodox Church.” Father Nektarios is Dr. Eric Morrow, Dean of the Liberal and Fine Arts Department at Tarleton State University. Four members of the Orthodox Community in Granbury were also guests for the evening. There were about 15 people from St. Luke’s who attended, and we all appreciated the fellowship with one another and our guests.