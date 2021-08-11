Kenneth Woodrow Averill

Kathy Ethridge passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after a determinedly fought battle with cancer for almost four years. Kathy was born on May 4, 1957 in Victoria, Texas. She attended Nazareth Academy, where she graduated as a member of the National Honor Society. As she was beginning her undergraduate degree at Victoria College, she met Billy Ethridge, who stepped on her shoe and accidentally knocked her down. He helped her up, promptly asked her for a date, and they were married on June 18, 1977. Billy and Kathy moved to Austin where she attended the University of Texas School of Pharmacy and graduated at the top of her class.