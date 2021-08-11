Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Kenneth Woodrow Averill

mesabitribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Woodrow Averill passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his favorite girls: Wife Ramona, Daughter Cherie, Granddaughters: Bobbi, Ramona and Liseta. He was born April 3, 1929, in Jackson, Mich., to Fordis and Eva Averill. Ken always called Hill City, Minn., “Home!” As a young man he started his lifetime career as a Milkman, and later he was known as the Taystee Bread Man!

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chico#Mountain Iron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

George Kenneth “Ken” Kausch

Ken Kausch, who dedicated his life to caring for others through a career in the ministry, died on August 2, 2021. He was 90. George Kenneth Kausch was born on March 13, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan. His father, George Kausch, was a businessman and his mother, Elizabeth (Cassell) Kausch, was a homemaker. Both of his parents had passed away before he finished high school, but he managed to work his way through college doing various jobs including working as a galley-hand for ships on The Great Lakes. After college he completed his training at the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Chapmanville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Frye

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, our world was torn upside down when our precious son, Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Frye, Jr., left us. His departure has left a void never to be replaced. Kenny is preceded in death by his brother and hero, James Ray Frye; his grandparents, Wayne and Carime...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Daughter of JFD veteran shot to death on Woodrow Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The shooting occurred on Woodrow Wilson near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to police, Kennedy Wilson, 23, was shot while traveling westbound on Woodrow Wilson. Wilson was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
Atlanta, TXTexarkana Gazette

KENNETH HUNTER

Mr. Kenneth Wayne Hunter, age 75, of Atlanta, TX passed away on August 5, 2021 at his home. He was born December 23, 1945 to the parentage of the late Charles Culberson & Lois Edna Hunter; in Atlanta, TX. He graduated high school in 1964 from Central High School-Jefferson, Texas. He served in the United States Army & Honorably Discharged in 1970. Receiving awards as a Decorative Marksman (Rifle) National Defense Service Medal and for completing the USA/Engr Sup/Parts. After the Army he joined the team at International Paper Company, Texarkana Mill, and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Services will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Enon First Baptist Church, 510 N. Howe St., Atlanta, TX 75551. Visitation is 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church before services. Masks are required. Services Entrusted to Prepared Place Funeral Home, 4228 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216, 469-802-9422.
Centralia, ILx95radio.com

Dwaine Dion Jones

He was born April 23, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Simon Franklin and Marion Jones. He married Carolyn Jones on September 23, 1979, and she preceded him in death on May 17, 2003. Dwaine is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Wilson and husband Billy of Missouri; two grandsons: Liam...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Phipps-Lewis

Marcel and Mireya Hart of Austin, Minnesota, and Earl and Vicky Neal of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Mercedes Phipps, to Paul Lewis II, son of Paul and Bernice Lewis of Natchez. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Natchez High School and Alcorn State University. She is employed...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Gregory Paul Daniels

Gregory Paul Daniels, 60, also known as “PeeWee” received his heavenly wings on Monday morning, July 26, 2021. He was a resident of Port Arthur, Tx and was employed with Port Arthur Housing Authority. Gregory served in the Army as a National Guard for over 20 years where he was...
Bethany, MObethanyclipper.com

Carolyn Gay Arney

Carolyn was born August 22,1974 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kansas, City, Missouri, daughter of William Propst Arney and Marcia Shari (Harrison) Arney of Bethany, Missouri. Her paternal grandparents were Gilbert William Arney and Mary Belle (Propst) Arney, and her maternal grandparents were Trevlyn Perry Harrison and Charlene (Bush) Harrison all of Bethany.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Polk, PAexplore venango

Karen Biltz

Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021. Born in Franklin on September 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth (Donohue)Phillips- Biltz. Karen was admitted to Polk Center on April 19, 1955 at the age of 6. Throughout her years...
Victoria, TXseguintoday.com

Kathy Ethridge

Kathy Ethridge passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after a determinedly fought battle with cancer for almost four years. Kathy was born on May 4, 1957 in Victoria, Texas. She attended Nazareth Academy, where she graduated as a member of the National Honor Society. As she was beginning her undergraduate degree at Victoria College, she met Billy Ethridge, who stepped on her shoe and accidentally knocked her down. He helped her up, promptly asked her for a date, and they were married on June 18, 1977. Billy and Kathy moved to Austin where she attended the University of Texas School of Pharmacy and graduated at the top of her class.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Dorothy Ann Horton

The family of Dorothy Ann Horton of Sidney, formerly of New Market and Clarinda, would like to wish her a very Happy Birthday on August 26th. We Love You! From Bill & Susayne, Randy & Jennie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and John & Elaine. For those who would like to join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday, please send your cards to:
Corydon, INCorydon Democrat

Jessica J. Meyer

Jessica Jurine (Jay) Meyer, 46, Corydon, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Born Sept. 22, 1974, she was the daughter of Barry Meyer and Sharon Vinzant. She was a business owner and a former employee of Shaffer’s Towing, Town of Corydon and JayC Food Store. Survivors besides her parents include four...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Joanna Lynne Kerley

Joanna Lynne Kerley passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Daughter to Debbie and Randy Jacobs of Pompano Beach, Florida and Eric Kerley of Akron, she was born September 18, 1987 in Lorain, moving to Florida in 2012. In 2002, she started her health journey, mainly heart...
lakeandpine.com

Ruth Gronlund

The funeral service for Ruth Gronlund was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena, with Pastor Stephen Meltzer presiding. Ruth, age 87, passed away on July 17, 2021, at The Meadows of Wadena Senior Living, in Wadena, MN, under the compassionate care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Plymouth, INinkfreenews.com

Dorothy Jean Butler

Dorothy Jean Butler, 90, passed away in her sleep at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Jan. 7, 2021. Dorothy, or Dottie as she liked to be called, was born in Bartholomew County, July 11, 1930 to Welmet (Wooley) Kunkel and David Ross Kunkel. Raised in Peru, on the family farm, she graduated from Peru high school in 1948. She attended Purdue University, and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. While at Purdue, she met the love of her life, the late Henry Butler.
Hot Springs, SDhillcityprevailernews.com

Eric Shull

Eric David Shull came into this world June 27, 1980, at 7:20 p.m. in Hot Springs, S.D. From the time he was big enough to climb onto his grandfather’s backhoe he was hooked. His first solo operation was at the age of 5, when he drove the backhoe from the back pasture in Custer, S.D., to the shop where his grandfather was waiting. He loved operating and working on all types of equipment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy