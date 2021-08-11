Kenneth Woodrow Averill

Mr. Kenneth Wayne Hunter, age 75, of Atlanta, TX passed away on August 5, 2021 at his home. He was born December 23, 1945 to the parentage of the late Charles Culberson & Lois Edna Hunter; in Atlanta, TX. He graduated high school in 1964 from Central High School-Jefferson, Texas. He served in the United States Army & Honorably Discharged in 1970. Receiving awards as a Decorative Marksman (Rifle) National Defense Service Medal and for completing the USA/Engr Sup/Parts. After the Army he joined the team at International Paper Company, Texarkana Mill, and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Services will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Enon First Baptist Church, 510 N. Howe St., Atlanta, TX 75551. Visitation is 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church before services. Masks are required. Services Entrusted to Prepared Place Funeral Home, 4228 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216, 469-802-9422.
