Wahlin returns to the Rush

By Journal staff
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rapid City Rush have announced that forward Jake Wahlin has re-signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season. Wahlin originally started the 2020-21 season with the Rush and played two games, notching his first professional point, an assist, on Dec. 12 against Utah. After his release from the Rush, he went to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and averaged a point-per-game in with 19 goals, 18 assists and 37 points in 37 games. He maintained that average in the postseason, adding another goal and three assists in four playoff games to help the Ice Flyers earn their fourth SPHL Presidents Cup Championship.

