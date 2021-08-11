Cancel
Obituaries

Ervin Everet Johnson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErvin Everet Johnson passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Virginia. He was born in Angora on Oct. 2, 1933, to Everett and Helia (Arola) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Furu in 1960. Ervin was known as the Bird-Man of Virginia and was well known for his...

Plymouth, CTNew Britain Herald

Lani Beck Johnson

Lani Beck Johnson, born Louise Ann Beck on November 11, 1944, to the late Professor Margaret Beck (Lehman) and Richard Rubicam Beck in Lewiston, PA departed this world at her home in the early hours of July 30th, 2021. Beloved Mother, Wife, Professor, World Traveler, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leonard C. Johnson, sons Carl (daughter-in-law Stephanie) and Tim, grandchildren Kirsten, Hailey, Aiden and brother Richard Beck and sister-in-law Joan of Punxsutawney, PA.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
Societyalabamagazette.com

The Historical Significance of Anthony Johnson

We are constantly bombarded with issues instigated by individuals attempting to cause division in America. For example, the 1619 Project (reminiscent of something in the old parody magazine, National Lampoon), Critical Race Theory (an outgrowth of Marxism), and a seemingly endless stream of individuals who insist they are victims. What kind of parent would want their children to consider themselves victims? As Booker T. Washington observed: “Nothing ever comes to one, that is worth having, except as a result of hard work.”
Huntington, UTPosted by
Pyramid

Gary Allen Nelson

Gary Allen Nelson 48 returned home to his heavenly father on August 2, 2021 due to a tragic accident with injuries sustained in a flash flood which occurred at the Gentry-mine in Huntington Canyon Huntington, Utah. Before his death on this tragic night Gary heroically helped aid other coal miners...
GolfHerald-Journal

Cahoon, Newbold tie with Kent, Theuer

Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a Total Net Tournament last week. The low net team was a tie between the teams of Stan Cahoon/Don Newbold and Bob Kent/Rick Theurer with scores of 71 each. In the optional games gross division, Brandon Harris was low with a 36. Owen Pearson was second with a 37, and Mike Cunningham, Darin Hess, and Bill Nash were third with 38's. In the net division, Don Newbold was first with a 32. Bob Kent finished second with a 34, and Kent Larsen, Brandon Harris, and Owen Pearson finished tied for third with 36's. Skins were won by Bob Wright, Brandon Harris, and Eric Hunn.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Barbara, Detroit, 1966

This is the sixth story in this summer’s online Flash Fiction series. You can read the entire series, and our Flash Fiction stories from previous years, here. That’s Barbara in the third row from the back of the sanctuary, the one with the sunglasses holding up her tangle of orange hair, see her? Hair like a nest of copper wiring? The one slowly rocking? Both hands beneath her belly as if she were holding a large salad bowl; she’s more than eight months pregnant. It’s February 12, 1966, and Barbara’s in the new Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, six exits away from Chicago Boulevard, Detroit, where the old synagogue used to be. It’s still there, actually. Now they’ve sold it to a Pentecostal church. It’s been four years since the congregation decamped to the suburbs, and the new place still gleams. The fresh paint smells like vanilla, and the triangular point of the roof inspires as it juts out across the freeway like a plane taking off. At the moment the place is jammed, more than seven hundred people, not a seat is empty. It’s hot, and Barbara’s woozy. All she wants is for the service to be over so she can go home. She’s here because she didn’t want to be at home. The circle of life. From one place we don’t want to be to another.
Politicsmesabitribune.com

Aurora cemetery has street signs, thanks to Mihelich family donation

AURORA — Donna Marie Mihelich, a 1965 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, always had fond memories of her hometown Aurora. After her death from cancer in late 2020, Mihelich's family contacted the City of Aurora and "offered to cover a project in the cemetery in memory of their beloved aunt," cemetery board member Karin Krueger told the Mesabi Tribune.
