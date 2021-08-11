Ervin Everet Johnson

This is the sixth story in this summer’s online Flash Fiction series. You can read the entire series, and our Flash Fiction stories from previous years, here. That’s Barbara in the third row from the back of the sanctuary, the one with the sunglasses holding up her tangle of orange hair, see her? Hair like a nest of copper wiring? The one slowly rocking? Both hands beneath her belly as if she were holding a large salad bowl; she’s more than eight months pregnant. It’s February 12, 1966, and Barbara’s in the new Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, six exits away from Chicago Boulevard, Detroit, where the old synagogue used to be. It’s still there, actually. Now they’ve sold it to a Pentecostal church. It’s been four years since the congregation decamped to the suburbs, and the new place still gleams. The fresh paint smells like vanilla, and the triangular point of the roof inspires as it juts out across the freeway like a plane taking off. At the moment the place is jammed, more than seven hundred people, not a seat is empty. It’s hot, and Barbara’s woozy. All she wants is for the service to be over so she can go home. She’s here because she didn’t want to be at home. The circle of life. From one place we don’t want to be to another.