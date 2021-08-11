Baby Shark Discovered in Pond at Lydgate Beach Park

When you’re at the beach it’s not rare to spot wildlife. After all, you’re in their natural habitat. But it can still be shocking to spot certain wildlife especially sharks or alligators. But that’s just what happened Sunday for some beachgoers. Visitors spotted a 12-foot long alligator in the waves at Oak Island near the Ocean Crest Pier on Sunday. The Town of Oak Island communications director Mike Emory told WRAL that it’s not uncommon to see alligators and they aren’t usually an issue. The alligator spotted in Oak Island didn’t harm anyone just enjoyed a swim in the surf. While alligators are freshwater animals they can survive in saltwater for short periods of time, up to a few days. Gators don’t typically pose a direct threat to humans. The danger comes when people try to feed the animals. Alligators are afraid of humans but will perceive them as a meal when food is involved. The majority of alligator attacks on humans are due to people attempting to capture, approach, or feed the animals.