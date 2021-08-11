Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are the New Morticia and Gomez Addams

Typically the words creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky — not to mention altogether ooky — are not meant as compliments. But in this case, I guess they would be?. That‘s because the new creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky heads of the Addams family have been cast. Netflix announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will star as Morticia and Gomez Addams in the new series Wednesday, the latest TV adaptation of the venerable Addams Family comic strip and franchise. (Wednesday has already been cast; she’ll be played by Jenna Ortega. No word yet on who’s playing Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Cousin Itt, or whose hand will be appearing as Thing.)