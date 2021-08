Carroll County commissioners announced this week their intention to increase the 2021 property taxes they will levy this year by 3.734% over the rollback millage rate. “The County has rolled the millage rate back for many years,” Chairman Michelle Morgan told the Times-Georgian. “Leaving the millage rate the same as last year will provide additional funding to man the two empty fire stations, and I believe all citizens would like to see this done. the new funding would also provide raises to Sheriff’s Office and County employees to maintain and recruit quality public safety officers and employees to continue to serve Carroll citizens with the service they deserve.”