Musgrove allowed a run on two hits, three walks and a pair of hit batters while striking out five in six innings in a no-decision versus Oakland on Wednesday. Musgrove didn't have the best control Wednesday, but he was only punished on a second-inning solo shot by Jed Lowrie. The 28-year-old right-hander has strung together three straight quality starts, allowing just three runs in his last 19 innings. He has a 2.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 139:32 K:BB across 122.1 innings this season. Musgrove is projected to make his next start versus Miami next week.