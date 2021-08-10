Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

By FRANK JORDANS, KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Germans#European#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Germany may not pay for tests of unvaccinated

BERLIN — Germany’s government plans to stop covering the cost of rapid coronavirus virus tests, according to the nation’s health ministry. “Health Minister Jens Spahn already said weeks ago that he thinks it’s conceivable for the government to stop offering free tests to unvaccinated people at a later date,” the ministry told the German news agency dpa. No exact date has been set.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany to Offer Coronavirus Booster Shots to At-Risk Individuals Next Month

Germany will begin offering booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine to high-risk individuals beginning next month. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday that the country will begin administering booster vaccines to older people and those with underlying health conditions starting in September. Cartoons on the Coronavirus.
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

100 Children Under 5 Are Dying From COVID Every Week in Indonesia

For the past month, more than 100 children under the age of 5 have been dying from COVID-19 in Indonesia, putting to rest the myth that children are rarely affected by the virus. Health officials say the sharp uptick in child mortality—the highest seen in any country since the pandemic began—is driven by the Delta variant of the virus. Indonesia is the latest country to buckle under the weight of a new wave of the pandemic, marking 50,000 new infections and 1,566 deaths in a single day on Friday. Children in Indonesia now make up 12.5 percent of all infections and are not eligible for vaccinations in the country, where just 6 percent of the adult population has been fully inoculated.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Spain and Germany to test cross-border digital ID

The Governments of Spain and Germany recently signed an agreement to develop a joint cross-border pilot program for digital ID, Planet Storyline reports. Part of the European Commission’s plan of developing a European digital identity, the new pilot program will enable citizens to prove their identity and access public and private digital services in both countries.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Pharmaceutical industry response to SARS and MERS disease outbreaks: Case study

SARS, a viral respiratory disease, is a member of the Coronaviridae virus family that infects mammals and human beings. The disease was first identified in November 2002 in the Guangdong province of southern China. It causes flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, headache, chills, diarrhoea and breathing difficulties, which can turn fatal in severe cases.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy