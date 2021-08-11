Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Governor orders masks for all Kentucky schools as coronavirus cases surge

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnT8F_0bNzfcPv00

Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The new executive action requiring indoor mask wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor said. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky, he said.

“We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this delta variant,” Beshear said. “We have already seen … that our kids will not stay in school, they will not get in-person learning. We will have massive quarantines.”

Beshear said he wants to avoid what happened last academic year, when schools shifted to distance learning due to the pandemic. The number of children infected with the virus has risen sharply amid the delta variant outbreak. Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Without requiring masks, they would be defenseless against the virus, the governor said.

“We would be sending them to the deadliest version of a chicken pox party imaginable by sitting them in a classroom every single day without a mask, without being vaccinated, facing the delta variant,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said mask requirements give Kentucky schools the best chance to safely return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.

At Frankfort Independent Schools, the “small sacrifice and commitment” to wear masks has “opened up the world of opportunities for our students to be successful during in-person school,” said Superintendent Houston Barber. Frankfort Independent has been in school since Aug. 2 and has had no spread of COVID-19 cases during that time, Barber said.

Beshear’s masking order comes as Kentucky struggles with its worst virus surge since the pandemic began. He reported 2,500 new virus cases Tuesday — the highest one-day total since January — and seven virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate surpassed 11%. Its virus-related death toll is approaching 7,400 and it surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Comments / 3

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
691
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order BANNING schools from forcing children to wear masks as COVID Indian 'Delta' variant surges and vows there'll be NO new restrictions in the Sunshine State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned schools from forcing students to wear masks, and will give parents the choice as to whether their children should cover-up. He signed an executive order Friday saying that making children wear masks 'may lead to negative health and societal ramifications...could inhibit breathing, lead to the collection of dangerous impurities and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance.'
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kentucky With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 34.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 27. More than 604,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 12.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 27. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Kentucky State953wiki.com

80% of Kentucky's counties now in COVID 'red zone'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Friday saw another large number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, thanks largely to the delta variant. At the current pace, the pandemic total could reach 500,000 in a couple of days. There were 2,612 new cases reported to state public health officials, which brings the...
Daviess County, KYwevv.com

21-Year-Old From Daviess County Dies of COVID-19

In a video update Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that a 21-year-old resident of Daviess County had died due to COVID-19. "We have 10 new deaths we're announcing today, including a 21-year-old from Daviess County that passed away in August due to COVID-19," Gov. Beshear said Wednesday. "This is serious, the Delta variant is real, and we have to be willing to do what it takes."
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

With most of Kentucky in COVID-19 red zone, local school districts discuss possible mask mandates

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky schools in COVID-19 red zones are making critical decisions on children wearing a mask back to school. As of Monday, only 16 of Kentucky's 120 counties are out of the red zone, including just five in the Local 6 area: Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg. All other counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at high rates. Lyon and Crittenden counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Fulton, Hickman and Trigg counties are in the yellow zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a moderate rate. Not one county in the entire state is in the green zone, which would indicate low COVID-19 spread.
Kentucky StateWSMV

Gov. Beshear changes KY mask guidelines following CDC updates

FRANKFORT, KY, (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced their updated precautions in response to the CDC's new recommendations regarding masks and vaccines. Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky's safety is his first priority, and as such, recommends that masks and vaccines are the answer to COVID. “With the delta variant...
EducationPosted by
LEX18 News

Beshear says schools without masks won't stay open

New evidence on the Delta variant pushed the CDC to make some changes when it comes to its masking recommendations. The group is now saying that all students, teachers, and staff members in K-12 schools should wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Kentucky StateSacramento Bee

New order urges mask wearing in Kentucky judicial buildings

Kentucky's Supreme Court has issued an order encouraging anyone entering a judicial facility to wear a mask in response to rising COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. The order issued Monday applies to judicial centers, courthouses or other judicial facilities. It's in line with the latest guidance...
Public HealthSFGate

Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday.
Kentucky StateWave 3

Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A “no mask, no entry” rule was imposed by Gov. Andy Beshear on all state buildings which includes the Kentucky Exposition Center. However, what WAVE 3 News found Friday inside the Expo Center appeared to be a clear rejection of the requirement by attendees of the annual National Street Rod Association (NSRA) Street Rod Nationals event. Most indoor visitors were mask-less.
WLKY.com

Kentucky Gov. Beshear: 'We have more kids in the ICU than ever before’

FRANKFORT, Ky. — During Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's regular "Team Kentucky" briefing, he took some time to sound the alarm about how COVID-19 is affecting more and more children. "We have more kids in the ICU than ever before," he said. "It's highly concerning." Beshear had some nurses present to...

Comments / 3

Community Policy