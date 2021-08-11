Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Trinity, Shasta, and Tehama Counties as Wildfires Ravage Forests and Send Residents Fleeing
Press release from the California Governor’s Office:. Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Trinity County due to the McFarland and Monument fires; Tehama County due to the McFarland and Dixie fires; and Shasta County due to the McFarland Fire. The fires collectively have burned nearly 100,000 acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents.kymkemp.com
