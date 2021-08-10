Rumpke Waste and Recycling

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the fifth household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Portage High School on U.S. 6, from 9 am to 2 pm CST. The event will feature a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling. Here is a link for a full list of items that are and are not accepted. For those unable to participate on August 14, 2021 the sixth and final household hazardous waste collection event for the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Porter County Expo on East Division Road in Valparaiso, 9 am to 2 pm CST. For more information contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 510-1124, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org .