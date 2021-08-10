Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rumpke Waste and Recycling

wtwp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting January of 2022, Washington Township will provide residential solid waste and recycling services to the unincorporated residents free of charge. The residential service package selected by the Township includes one 95/gallon rolling trash cart and one 95/gallon rolling recycling cart for each residence. This standardized option ensures residents have plenty of room for trash and recyclables, and supports efficient cost-effective automated service across the Township.

wtwp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Solid Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Troy receives recycle grant

The City of Troy was one of 16 municipalities to be selected for a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management recently announced the recipients of $1.7 million in recycling grants for the 2022 fiscal year. The grants will be used by local governments to purchase equipment such as balers, compactors, recycling trailers, recycling bins and collection vehicles as well as educational and promotional items to encourage recycling and educate citizens.
Saratoga, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association coming to Saratoga

SARATOGA — Trash and recycling will be the main topics of discussion in Saratoga next week when the Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association comes to town for its three-day annual statewide convention. The convention will be hosted at the Platte Valley Community Center from Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday,...
Bainbridge, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Bainbridge plans to enforce recycling center violations

BAINBRIDGE — After having completed improvements to the township recycling center earlier this year, trustees declared that illegal dumping will be prosecuted after seeing the return of mattresses and large furniture left at the site. The recycling center, located at 17800 Haskins Road near the service department, received upgrades earlier...
New York City, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

New Regulations to Improve Food Scrap Recycling and Prevent Food Waste

In an effort to reduce food insecurity in communities statewide, the DEC has adopted final regulations to implement New York’s Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law. The law and implementing regulations are critical steps in addressing contributors to climate change and assisting those in need by supporting the donation of quality food. The regulations require large generators of food scraps to donate wholesome food to the maximum extent practicable, helping New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity by increasing the amount and variety of food available through relief organizations across the State.
EnvironmentColumbia Missourian

Pavement made from recycled waste to be tested on Stadium Boulevard

A new pavement mixture made from recycled waste will help give Stadium Boulevard a facelift this month. The asphalt pavement, which incorporates polyethylene-based plastic waste such as grocery bags and drinking straws, is a product of the Mizzou Asphalt Pavement and Innovation Lab located in the MU College of Engineering.
Burley, IDminicassia.com

Wasting Water

So due to a regional shortage, irrigation water may be shut off for all users about Sept 1. It was mentioned in recent news this could happen - it also stated if water is voluntarily conserved, the supply may last longer. Here's an all-too-obvious solution:. LET'S STOP WASTING IT!!!. There...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Curbside Recycling Awareness

West Orange Mayor Randy Branch proclaims August “Curbside Recycling Awareness” month for Orange County. “Trashy Ladies” say Sign up for curbside recycling by going to kocb.org homepage and hit “recycling button” or https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/. Recycle bags provided, no sorting, and twice a month curbside pick-up for $12.99 a month.
Lehighton, PAlehightonborough.com

2021 Electronic Recycling Event

Lehighton Borough will host an Electronic Recycling Event for Borough residents only on October 9th at the Public Works Garage, 74 East Penn Street starting at 9 a.m. until trucks are full. Please bring driver license and electric bill as proof of residency. Please see the flyer for associated cost with recycling certain items.
Glynn County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

Recycling decision raises questions

Glynn County residents who recycle paper, plastic and cans will have to ask themselves if it will be worth $81 a year to continue the service. Glynn County commissioners voted last week to maintain the existing solid waste pickup fee at $125 a year. They chose not to have countywide recycling for an additional $60 a year, leaving it up to residents to opt in if they want to continue recycling.
Porter County, INxrock1039.com

Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the fifth household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Portage High School on U.S. 6, from 9 am to 2 pm CST. The event will feature a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling. Here is a link for a full list of items that are and are not accepted. For those unable to participate on August 14, 2021 the sixth and final household hazardous waste collection event for the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Porter County Expo on East Division Road in Valparaiso, 9 am to 2 pm CST. For more information contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 510-1124, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org .
Middletown, RImiddletownri.com

Simple Recycling Collection Suspended

Recently, the Town of Middletown was informed by Simple Recycling that it was suspending the collection of its pink bags at the curb. No start up date was mentioned at the time. Please find other places to donate used clothing and similar materials.
Decatur County, INWRBI Radio

Decatur County Recycling E-Waste, Shred event set for Saturday

— Decatur County Recycling will hold an Electronics Recycling and Paper Shredding Day Saturday from 9 until 11 am at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. The event will benefit the Decatur County Animal Shelter, a local facility that concentrates on domestic animal rescue and adoptions, along with animal control. The recycling...
Hermitage, PAhermitage.net

Recycling Reminders!

City of Hermitage Fire Station #3, 541 Mercer Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148 (Across from Morefield Cemetery) NOTE: bin sites will be strictly monitored at all times. ALL COLLECTIONS OPEN: SATURDAY THROUGH THURSDAY, 7 AM - 7PM. TYPES OF GLASS ACCEPTED:. ALL colors of glass bottles, jars and jugs ONLY. Caps,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy