Thunder sign draftee Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to four-year contract

By Cody Taylor
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1QIn_0bNzdjfQ00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will reportedly sign a four-year, $8 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Robinson-Earl, who was the 32nd overall pick, was named the Co-Big East Player of the Year last season after averaging 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds 2.2 assists and one steal per game. He led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding.

The Thunder traded picks 34 and 36 in order to move up to 32 and select Robinson-Earl. Thunder general manager Sam Presti said it was a priority to take him when he was still on the board and cited his toughness and physicality as what stood out to them.

He’s a player that we’ve liked for some time. I think he’s a really good fit for our organization. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s a cerebral player. He’s had a really solid career at Villanova.

With the Thunder building toward the future, there figures to be plenty of playing time available for Robinson-Earl and the rest of the roster. The Thunder have had a strong development system in recent years and that should only help Robinson-Earl moving forward.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

