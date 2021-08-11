135 MICHIE PLACE, ABERDEEN, NC 28315
Located in the desirable golf and club community of Legacy Lakes, lies this beautiful 4 bedroom home with open-concept layout and updated finishes. Homeowners will have access to resort-style pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, and green spaces. In addition to a fenced back yard, this pet friendly home has a separate area for your pets! Schedule a time to come out and see this wonderful home in an exceptional community. More photos to come on August 11th.
Comments / 0