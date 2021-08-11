135 MICHIE PLACE, ABERDEEN, NC 28315

Imagine living where you are surrounded by acres of mature foliage, all within in a beautifully constructed three bedroom, two bath home. Minutes from the By-Pass, this exceptional property offers a stocked pond, paddocks and so much more. Zoned agricultural, this serene parcel includes over sixty acres ready for you to create into your own utopia!Floor to ceiling windows bring the sunlight beaming into this open and airy living area, paired perfectly with a well appointed kitchen perfect for all your culinary needs! Move in ready and waiting for you!