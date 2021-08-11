Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, NC

135 MICHIE PLACE, ABERDEEN, NC 28315

Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMTmO_0bNzcV5500

Located in the desirable golf and club community of Legacy Lakes, lies this beautiful 4 bedroom home with open-concept layout and updated finishes. Homeowners will have access to resort-style pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, and green spaces. In addition to a fenced back yard, this pet friendly home has a separate area for your pets! Schedule a time to come out and see this wonderful home in an exceptional community. More photos to come on August 11th.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

902
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Legacy Lakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

104 FIELDCREST LANE, HAMLET, NC 28345

This adorable home is has numerous upgrades from new paint and flooring throughout to new kitchen cabinets. It has a huge covered front porch perfect for relaxing outdoors. It's a spacious floor plan and a must see. Make your appointment today!. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

129 FAIRWOOD DRIVE, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Beautifully landscaped home in Country Club Estates. Living room with fireplace, dining area, 3 beds ,2 baths, sunroom plus an office. Agents see private remarks . © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

130 MIDLAND STREET, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

This adorable home is has new flooring and paint throughout. The entire home was rewired n 2021.Make your appointment today. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other...
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

178 SONNY LANE, HAMLET, NC 28345

Imagine living where you are surrounded by acres of mature foliage, all within in a beautifully constructed three bedroom, two bath home. Minutes from the By-Pass, this exceptional property offers a stocked pond, paddocks and so much more. Zoned agricultural, this serene parcel includes over sixty acres ready for you to create into your own utopia!Floor to ceiling windows bring the sunlight beaming into this open and airy living area, paired perfectly with a well appointed kitchen perfect for all your culinary needs! Move in ready and waiting for you!
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Back the Blue fundraiser is Saturday

LAURINBURG — The second annual Back the Blue event returns on Saturday and everyone is invited. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out and support our law enforcement officers,” said Laurinburg Police Patrol Sgt. Chris Jackson. “We are hoping for a really good ride and a good time afterward.”
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Tree of the Month: Crape Myrtle

July’s “Tree of the Month” pick from the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is a beautiful crape myrtle. The traditional Southern spelling is “crepe myrtle” because the delicate flowers resemble crepe paper. However, the American Horticultural Society Encyclopedia uses the spelling, “crape myrtle.” Whichever way one spells it, the popular trees have long lasting flowers that come in almost any shade of pink, purple, red, or white. This beautiful tree is found on McLean St.

Comments / 0

Community Policy