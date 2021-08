The Waterloo Bucks (34-22, 11-11) produced their highest single-game run output of the season in a 16-7 drubbing of the Bismarck Larks (26-28, 8-11) on Saturday evening, beginning a six-game homestand on a fantastic note. Garrett McGowan (4-for-6, 5 RBI) smacked four hits and plated five RBI in his return to the lineup while Josh Kasevich (3-for-6, 4 R, RBI, ROE) and Max Jung-Goldberg (3-for-5, BB, 4 R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) each scored four runs and collected three knocks. The Bucks moved into first place in the Great Plains-East Second Half standings with their dominant victory combined with a Duluth loss to Willmar, scoring five runs in the third, three in the second and two each in the first, fourth, seventh and eighth.