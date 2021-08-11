How to pickle and peel peppers

If you’re looking for a fur baby this weekend, stop by Hearts Alive Village to meet their adorable adoptables. Here are the featured kitty and doggy of the week. This sweet pup was found wandering the streets on 4th of July. She was brought to our rescue and we scanned for a microchip. When we reached out to her owners, we were told that they had given her to a friend. When we called the friend, they said, “Yeah, we don’t want her anymore. You can keep her.” Alaya deserves better than this! She’s a sweetheart who loves to play (she’s very energetic), snuggle, and sometimes dress like a unicorn. Okay, she maybe doesn’t love that, but she certainly looked magical to us. This cutie pie is looking for the perfect family to spend her life with. She’s now spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines. If you’d like to meet her, please stop into the Hearts Alive Village Adoption Center at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd # 4 or fill out at an app on our website at www.heartsalivevillage.org/adoptable-dogs.