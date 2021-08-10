Cancel
NFL

Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Set For Sunday Night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio — The most decorated player in Tennessee football history will be forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio, Sunday night as he adds the sport’s most illustrious individual honor to his list of accolades. Five-time NFL Most Valuable Player and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning takes his place among the game’s all-time greats as a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

