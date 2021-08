The Toombs County Lady Dogs Softball team nabbed the lead late in the game in an 8-7 victory over Pinewood Christian Academy on Saturday at the Tattnall Tournament in Reidsville. The game was tied at seven with Toombs County batting in the bottom of the fourth when Aniston Powell singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Pinewood scored four runs in the first inning, but the Lady Dogs still managed to pull out the victory. Fox, Callanan, and Spacek all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.