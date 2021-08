Sports dramas they tend to fall in the favor of the juries of the festivals of international prizes. Perhaps that is why Netflix has decided to place the premiere of Bruised near the Oscar statuettes, November 23. It is the first time that Oscar winner Halle Berry has gone behind the scenes of a story that she also stars in. Bruised It will premiere on Netflix, but it was already seen at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. 3 years of work later, the now director expressed her joy via Twitter.