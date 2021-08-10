McCloud Bee Fest is Aug. 28

Hendricks County Parks & Recreation is hosting the McCloud Bee Fest to celebrate the importance of pollinators. Roughly 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on pollinators like bees. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy a wide array of fruits, vegetables, almonds, sunflowers, and the list goes on and on. And without bees, of course, we couldn’t enjoy the sweetness of honey. McCloud Nature Park will be the site of the Bee Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28. Attendees can learn about the life of bees, which species are native to Indiana, how a colony works, how bees pollinate plants and more.