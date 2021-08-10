CMS discusses masks, sex assault reports, critical race theory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The CMS Board of Education received some criticism on a number of topics Tuesday night ahead of the 2021 school year starting back up. Tuesday night’s CMS meeting addressed a number of topics including critical race theory and Title IX and it how it directly related to what’s happening at Myers Park High School. Students, both current and former, said not enough is being done in response to the sex assault reports.