Public Health

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: Is booster shot necessary?

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in April. At the time I was happy to get into any series, but subsequently I realize I got the gutterball of COVID-19 vaccines. On the J&J site, it says their shot is 72% effective, and at one point I saw as low as 60% effective on the CDC site. Since the Moderna and Pfizer series are listed as being in the high 90s for effectiveness, finding out my shot is rated as being 28%-40% ineffective is terrible. Seems every time I look its more and more gutterballish. J&J is shown to have even fewer antibody response to the D variant, which is becoming prevalent here in the United States.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Pharmaceuticalsnbcboston.com

Who Is Eligible for COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Authorized by FDA?

The FDA has authorized a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The move comes after a panel of advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met in July and urged action on extra doses for immunocompromised adults. The CDC's advisory committee is expected to formally recommend the extra shots on Friday and provide further details on how they will be administered.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy: 90 Million Still On the Fence

Aug. 10, 2021 -- COVID-19 vaccinations are once again on the upswing, the rise fueled by growing anxiety about the highly contagious Delta variant now responsible for most COVID infections in the U.S. At a briefing Thursday, Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said more than 864,000 Americans...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Moderna Says Third COVID Vaccine Booster Shot ‘Likely To Be Necessary’ This Fall Due To Delta Variant

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine will likely be necessary this fall because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. “We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals,” the Cambridge-based company said in a presentation on earnings released Thursday. In a separate announcement Thursday, Moderna said its vaccine is 93-percent effective against the coronavirus six months after people get the second dose. But in the earnings presentation, the company said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Public health expert: 'Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon'

Public health expert Leana Wen said that “President Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon” in the government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. Wen, a former health commissioner for Baltimore, Md., told Yahoo News in an interview published Saturday that “the single biggest mistake” made by the Biden administration was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision in May to drop its guidance that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors.
Public Healthfoxsanantonio.com

New CDC mask guidance 'exactly the wrong message to send,' expert says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A health policy expert warned Thursday that new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks indoors could backfire and stir more resistance to public health measures. “I think it stoked fears in some...,” Dr. Jeffrey...
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

Epidemiologist answers frequent questions about COVID-19 vaccines

Data from the Utah Department of Health indicates that COVID-19 vaccines have been successful at protecting individuals from infection with the novel coronavirus. The DOH reported 4,507 confirmed breakthrough cases — positive COVID-19 tests in fully vaccinated people — which is 0.31% of the state’s 1.45 million residents that are fully vaccinated, as of Aug. 1.
Public Healthdailytrib.com

Pediatrician answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines and children

Pediatrician Dr. Valerie Borum Smith is a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 task force. She has 20 years’ experience working with children and currently practices in Tyler at St. Paul Children’s Services. Her answers to the most frequently asked questions concerning children and COVID-19 vaccines is being distributed by the Texas Department of State Health Services to educate people about the importance of vaccines in fighting the pandemic.

