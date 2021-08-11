Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: Is booster shot necessary?

“I received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in April. At the time I was happy to get into any series, but subsequently I realize I got the gutterball of COVID-19 vaccines. On the J&J site, it says their shot is 72% effective, and at one point I saw as low as 60% effective on the CDC site. Since the Moderna and Pfizer series are listed as being in the high 90s for effectiveness, finding out my shot is rated as being 28%-40% ineffective is terrible. Seems every time I look its more and more gutterballish. J&J is shown to have even fewer antibody response to the D variant, which is becoming prevalent here in the United States.