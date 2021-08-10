Entrepreneur’s COVID Pivot Leads to New Boutique
With more than 800 pieces in sizes small to triple-extra large, along with candles and accessories, Keiomi “Kay” McDonald has stocked her first brick-and-mortar shop. Kay’s Fashion Boutique has something for every body and every price point. McDonald has long had her sights on opening Kay’s Fashion Boutique. When COVID put a stop to the majority of brick-and-mortar shopping, she pivoted to creating candles and wax melts in scents like Sugar Cookie and Jamaican Pineapple.www.thepilot.com
