SBDC director builds abilities to enhance small business
Troy University Small Business Development Center Director Juliana Bolivar has completed week one of the Intensive Economic Development Training Course. Presented by the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University, the course introduces participants to all phases of economic development. The first week provides an intensive overview of general economic development concepts and principals, and the second week, scheduled for September, focuses on important issues and resources in Alabama.troymessenger.com
Comments / 0