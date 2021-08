So long, 666 Fifth Avenue; hello, 660 Fifth. That slight change of address, eliminating the Mark of the Real-Estate Beast from the tower between 52nd and 53rd Streets, has started to take physical form in recent days as a crisp new glass curtain wall began to replace the building’s textured-aluminum panels. The recladding, by Kohn Pedersen Fox, is a pretty low-key milestone in the context of the building’s past: When 666 opened in November 1957, a few weeks after Sputnik circled the earth, the building’s ribbon-cutting was accomplished with a 12-inch rocket with a flare attached, and it severed the ribbon to unfurl a 125-foot-wide American flag down the façade. Take that, ya commies!